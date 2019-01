Media: Fin Min asks for resignation of Romanian tax authority head



Eugen Teodororovici, the finance minister, allegedly sent to PM Viorica Dăncilă a letter requesting the resignation of Ionuţ Mişa, the head of the tax authority ANAF, News.ro reported. Teodororovici is unhappy with Mişa's activity, sources told News.ro. Misa, a former finance minister himself, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]