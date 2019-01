Romanian security guard killed at private event in London



Romanian Tudor Simionov, a former rower who was working as a security guard in London, was stabbed to death in the early hours of New Year's Day as he was trying to stop a group of men from forcing their way into a private party in the West End. Simionov, 33, was working outside (...)