FinMin Teodorovici: I have asked PM to dismiss ANAF head Ionut Misa



Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici announced on Thursday that he asked Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to dismiss chairman of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) Ionut Misa. "ANAF must radically change its behaviour in economy," the minister said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)