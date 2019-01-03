Gov’t: Mihaela Triculescu - the new head of ANAF.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday signed the decree on the appointment of Mihaela Triculescu, an economist with more than 19 years of experience in the private environment as head of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF).
She is replacing Ionut Misa.
The appointment of Mrs Mihaela Triculescu at the helm of ANAF was decided by the PM after assessing several proposals made by the Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, reads a release of the government sent to AGERPRES.
"Mihaela Triculescu is an economist with a rich experience. In the past three years she has worked in insolvency, while ensuring the management of the insolvency procedure for several companies. The new head of ANAF has a license in economy and is a graduate of master’s courses "Analysis of diagnosis and business assessment" at the University of Craiova, Faculty of Economic Sciences," reads the same release.
The appointment decision will come into force after its publication in the Official Journal.
On Thursday, the Minister of Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, announced that he requested Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to dismiss ANAF head, Ionut Misa, reasoning that this institution "must radically change its behaviour in economy." AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]