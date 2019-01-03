#Romania2019.eu/Moldovan Deputy PM Leanca: Romania’s Presidency of EU Council is an unique opportunity to intensify the EU-R.Molodva relation



The Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union is an unique opportunity to intensify the EU - the Republic of Moldova relationship, starting with boosting the political dialogue and supporting the reform process up to speeding up the implementation of energy interconnection projects and infrastructure projects by building bridges and highways, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Integration Iurie Leanca stated, according to a release published on Thursday by the Government of the Republic of Moldova. In the Moldovan Deputy PM's view, "besides the multiple challenges that the EU is confronted with (it's enough to mention Brexit), Romania has the responsibility and opportunity to maintain the development of the Eastern neighborhood (especially in the current geopolitical context) in the close-up of the EU agenda; energy and information security, the war in Ukraine and frozen conflicts of the Black Sea basin." "We are counting, by no means least, on Bucharest's support to generate a wider debate in the EU on the need to provide Chisinau a clearer outlook of EU accession," Iurie Leanca added. Between 1 January and 30 June 2019, Romania exercises, for the first time, the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union on the background of a European agenda marked by political developments and files with a decisive impact on the future of the community block, including the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, the negotiation of the future European budget or the elections to the European Parliament in May. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Ionescu, editor: Sorin Penes; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

