UPDATE FinMin Teodorovici: I have asked PM to dismiss ANAF head Ionut Misa



Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici announced on Thursday that he asked Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to dismiss chairman of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) Ionut Misa, and that he filed a replacement proposal. "I have asked Mrs. Prime Minister to revoke Mr. Ionut Misa from the office of head of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF)," the minister said. According to him, ANAF must radically change its behaviour in economy. "The year 2019 is a year with very many challenges, especially in the economic area, and ANAF, as I have said many times and as other finance ministers have said in time, ANAF, as a main, probably, public institutions of Romania, must radically change its behaviour in economy. In the first place, a mentality change. It must prove it has a fair treatment, impartial and honest to the tax payers, be them individuals or legal entities," Teodorovici showed. He also referred to the fact that there are significant amounts that can be brought to the budget by making ANAF more efficient. "There are some essential elements that ANAF must cover, must fulfill in 2019. We are talking about a reform of the entire fiscal administration, we are talking about computersing the system, which is lagging behind for many years and with a solution that has been attempted for very many years. We are planning that this things also happen in 2019. We need to simplify the manner in which ANAF operates on the market, in the relation with the tax payer, a better collection in the VAT area, and there are many such areas in respect to the ANAF activity goal, where things must be changed. There are significant amounts that can be brought to the state budget through a more efficient working manner at ANAF," the Finance Minister maintained. He added that it is very important that ANAF proved it is a hones and impartial partner in the relation with the business environment and, also, that it is very important that the resources allotted at the ANAF level produce an as high as possible yield. "I have forwarded to Mrs. Prime Minister today the replacement proposal, in fact the appointment [proposal] for the ANAF head, and Mrs. Prime Minister will analyse and consequently decide and we hope it is a decision made as soon as possible, so it should be released in the Official Journal," Teodorovici also said, without pointing out whom he had proposed to replace Ionut Misa. The minister underscored that 2019 will be an intense year, with actions of the state in the economic life, in a good sense. This institution needed another management. It is a key-institution in Romania’s economy and that of any country and, consequently, I acted as I have mentioned before," he concluded. "I have forwarded to Mrs. Prime Minister today the replacement proposal, in fact the appointment [proposal] for the ANAF head, and Mrs. Prime Minister will analyse and consequently decide and we hope it is a decision made as soon as possible, so it should be released in the Official Journal," Teodorovici also said, without pointing out whom he had proposed to replace Ionut Misa. The minister underscored that 2019 will be an intense year, with actions of the state in the economic life, in a good sense. This institution needed another management. It is a key-institution in Romania's economy and that of any country and, consequently, I acted as I have mentioned before," he concluded. Teodorovici also said that the budget-related information will be discussed in a conference in the upcoming period. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

