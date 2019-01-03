Four Romanian expats return to the country to manage EUR 45 mln investment fund



Morphosis Capital, a newly established private equity firm focused on growth capital investments in Romanian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), has raised EUR 45 million for its first investment fund, Morphosis Capital Fund I. The fund’s main investor is the European Investment Fund (EIF). The (...) Four Romanian expats return to the country to manage EUR 45 mln investment fund.Morphosis Capital, a newly established private equity firm focused on growth capital investments in Romanian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), has raised EUR 45 million for its first investment fund, Morphosis Capital Fund I. The fund’s main investor is the European Investment Fund (EIF). The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]