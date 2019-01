Romanian PM brings insolvency specialist at the helm of the tax agency



Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila appointed Mihaela Triculescu as the new head of the tax agency ANAF, the Government announced on Thursday, January 3. Triculescu replaces Ionut Misa, who was dismissed at the request of finance minister Eugen Teodorovici because the tax collection (...) Romanian PM brings insolvency specialist at the helm of the tax agency.Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila appointed Mihaela Triculescu as the new head of the tax agency ANAF, the Government announced on Thursday, January 3. Triculescu replaces Ionut Misa, who was dismissed at the request of finance minister Eugen Teodorovici because the tax collection (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]