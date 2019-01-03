UPDATE/President Iohannis signs decree finding vacancy of Development and Transport Ministries portfolios
Jan 3, 2019
UPDATE/President Iohannis signs decree finding vacancy of Development and Transport Ministries portfolios.
President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree finding the vacancy of the Development and Transport Ministries portfolios.
According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the head of state signed the decree finding the vacancy for a seat as member of the Government through the resignation of Paul Stanescu from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration offices and the decree finding the vacancy for a seat as member of the Government through the resignation of Lucian Sova from the Transport Minister office.
On 20 November 2018, President Klaus Iohannis signed the reshuffle of the ministers proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), except that of the two ministers [Paul Stanescu and Lucian Sova], arguing that the replacement proposals of the latter ministers, namely Lia Olguta Vasilescu and Ilan Laufer are unfit.
Subsequently, Mircea Draghici was proposed to take over the Transport portfolio and Lia Olguta Vasilescu to take over the Ministry of Regional Development.
On 22 November, Lucian Sova tendered his resignation as Minister of Transport and, on 26 November, Paul Stanescu also resigned from the Regional Development Minister office.
The Government notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about the conflict with President Iohannis and the Court decided that the head of state didn’t exercise his constitutional duties by not taking not of the vacancy of the two minister offices and not finding the vacancy of the offices. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
