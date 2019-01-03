UPDATE/President Iohannis signs decree finding vacancy of Development and Transport Ministries portfolios



President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree finding the vacancy of the Development and Transport Ministries portfolios. According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the head of state signed the decree finding the vacancy for a seat as member of the Government through the resignation of Paul Stanescu from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration offices and the decree finding the vacancy for a seat as member of the Government through the resignation of Lucian Sova from the Transport Minister office. On 20 November 2018, President Klaus Iohannis signed the reshuffle of the ministers proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), except that of the two ministers [Paul Stanescu and Lucian Sova], arguing that the replacement proposals of the latter ministers, namely Lia Olguta Vasilescu and Ilan Laufer are unfit. Subsequently, Mircea Draghici was proposed to take over the Transport portfolio and Lia Olguta Vasilescu to take over the Ministry of Regional Development. On 22 November, Lucian Sova tendered his resignation as Minister of Transport and, on 26 November, Paul Stanescu also resigned from the Regional Development Minister office. The Government notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about the conflict with President Iohannis and the Court decided that the head of state didn’t exercise his constitutional duties by not taking not of the vacancy of the two minister offices and not finding the vacancy of the offices. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) UPDATE/President Iohannis signs decree finding vacancy of Development and Transport Ministries portfolios.President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree finding the vacancy of the Development and Transport Ministries portfolios. According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the head of state signed the decree finding the vacancy for a seat as member of the Government through the resignation of Paul Stanescu from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration offices and the decree finding the vacancy for a seat as member of the Government through the resignation of Lucian Sova from the Transport Minister office. On 20 November 2018, President Klaus Iohannis signed the reshuffle of the ministers proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), except that of the two ministers [Paul Stanescu and Lucian Sova], arguing that the replacement proposals of the latter ministers, namely Lia Olguta Vasilescu and Ilan Laufer are unfit. Subsequently, Mircea Draghici was proposed to take over the Transport portfolio and Lia Olguta Vasilescu to take over the Ministry of Regional Development. On 22 November, Lucian Sova tendered his resignation as Minister of Transport and, on 26 November, Paul Stanescu also resigned from the Regional Development Minister office. The Government notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about the conflict with President Iohannis and the Court decided that the head of state didn’t exercise his constitutional duties by not taking not of the vacancy of the two minister offices and not finding the vacancy of the offices. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PSD: President Iohannis is blocking governmental investments The Social Democratic Party (PSD) condemns "the repeated" actions of President Klaus Iohannis through which "he is trying to block the activity of the Government, with the sole purpose of hindering the PSD to complete the electoral commitments which it took on in the governing (...)



Water Bottler Cumpana: Focus on Coffee Division in Past Two Years, Optimistic about 2019 Cumpana, one of the largest actors on the Romanian market of water bottling for watercoolers. expanded with three branches in Targu Mures, Suceava and Arad last year, and most of the current projects have to do with the Cumpana Coffee Division, says brand Luiza (...)



DefMin Les: President should cooperate with Gov't; decree on General Ciuca's mandate extension illegal Minister of Defence Gabriel Les thinks that the decree President Klaus Iohannis signed to extend the mandate of General Nicolae Ciuca as Chief of the Defence Staff is illegal. He told AGERPRES on Friday that, in the context in which Romania is now holding the rotating presidency of the Council (...)



PNL submits request to Ombudsman to notify CCR about ordinance on fiscal-budgetary measures The Liberals on Friday submitted a request to the Ombudsman to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about the Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO) no. 114/2018 regarding the implementation of certain fiscal-budgetary measures. "The Ombudsman is missing this time, too, he is on (...)



Romanian president rejects PM's minister proposals for second time Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Friday, January 4, that he would not sign the decrees appointing Lia-Olguta Vasilescu as development minister and Mircea Draghici as transport minister, thus refusing the prime minister’s proposals for the two ministries for the second time. The leaders (...)



2019 edition of One World Romania documentary festival focuses on democracy One World Romania International Documentary and Human Rights Festival will return with a new edition this year, being scheduled for March 15-24. As this year marks 30 years since the 1989 Romanian Revolution, which marked the end of communism in Romania, as well as 30 years since the Fall of (...)



Romania's central bank issues special coins to mark EU Council presidency The National Bank of Romania will issue, beginning January 7, a set of three collector coins (made of gold, silver and copper-plated tombac), a silver and a brass collector coin dedicated to Romania’s taking over of the EU Council presidency. Romania took over the rotating presidency on January (...)

