Banca Transilvania And Bancpost Complete Merger Into A Single Entity



The management of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) announced that Banca Transilvania and Bancpost became a single bank following their merger that took place on December 31, 2018 and after carrying through a plan for Bancpost's integration into Banca Transilvania's activity throughout a nine-month