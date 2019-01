Prime Minister Appoints Mihaela Triculescu As Chief Of National Tax Agency ANAF



Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila appointed on Thursday economist Mihaela Triculescu as the new chairman of national tax agency ANAF, after she also dismissed former chief Ionut Misa earlier in the day. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]