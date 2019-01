Developers to Add 250,000 Sqm of Retail Space in Malls in 2019



Real estate developers plan to add 250,000 square meters of malls in Romania by the end of 2019. Only three new projects should be completed this year, in Sibiu, Targu Mures and Balotesti (Ilfov County, near Bucharest). Balotesti is the only small town to see a retail project delivered in (...)