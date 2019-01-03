C&W Echinox: Large Retailers Kept Their Turnover Growth At 12% In 2018, Double The Size Of Consumption Growth



Large retail chains operating mainly in shopping centers maintained an average growth rate of 12% in 2018, similar to 2017 and double the advance in consumption, which increased by 5.9% during the first ten months of the year, according to the second edition of Retailers' METRICS study by (...) C&W Echinox: Large Retailers Kept Their Turnover Growth At 12% In 2018, Double The Size Of Consumption Growth.Large retail chains operating mainly in shopping centers maintained an average growth rate of 12% in 2018, similar to 2017 and double the advance in consumption, which increased by 5.9% during the first ten months of the year, according to the second edition of Retailers' METRICS study by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]