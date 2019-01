Romania Forex Reserves Grow to EUR33.065B in 2018



Romania's foreign exchange reserves grew to EUR33.065 billion at the end of December 2018, from EUR32.531 billion end-November, central bank data showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]