Policolor CEO: Automotive Paint Market Set to Grow



Paint and coatings manufacturer Policolor, a top ten actor on this market, expects growth of automotive paint segment, as car sales are on the rise. Policolor CEO: Automotive Paint Market Set to Grow.Paint and coatings manufacturer Policolor, a top ten actor on this market, expects growth of automotive paint segment, as car sales are on the rise. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]