Bloomberg looks at why the Pentagon bought Romania a Dacia Sandero



The Pentagon has bought a Dacia Sandero Stepway 2 for the Romanian Defense Ministry, Bloomberg reported. The acquisition was covered from a USD 2.9 million allotment from a fund for “extraordinary expenses” “to pay local contractors for construction of a perimeter road around a base in Romania (...) Bloomberg looks at why the Pentagon bought Romania a Dacia Sandero.The Pentagon has bought a Dacia Sandero Stepway 2 for the Romanian Defense Ministry, Bloomberg reported. The acquisition was covered from a USD 2.9 million allotment from a fund for “extraordinary expenses” “to pay local contractors for construction of a perimeter road around a base in Romania (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]