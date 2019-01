Romanians among the last in EU on internet banking use



The Romanians are among the last in the European Union when it comes to using internet banking services, according to a 2017 report by EU's statistical office Eurostat. Only about 1 in 10 Romanians were using internet banking within the last three months before the survey, local Ziarul Financiar reported.