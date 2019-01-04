PSD’s Stefanescu: We have no ministers to discuss with partners in Europe because Iohannis won’t sign



PSD (Social Democrat Party, major at rule, ed. n.) Secretary General Codrin Stefanescu said on Thursday at Realitatea private TV station that President Klaus Iohannis has signed the decrees for the vacancy of the two posts of ministers - Transport and Regional Development, but has not made any announcement regarding the Government's proposals for new ministers. "Mr. Klaus Werner Iohannis today has signed two decrees on the vacancy of a Government member by the resignations of the two ministers, namely Mr. Paul Stanescu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development, and Lucian Sova, Minister of Transport. At the same time, Mr. Klaus Werner Iohannis refused to make an announcement regarding the proposals advanced by the Government, namely Lia Olguta Vasilescu for Development and Mircea Draghici for Transport," Codrin Stefanescu said. He explained that by the fact that the two new ministers were not appointed, the situation gets complicated in the context of Romania taking over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union. "Every minister of the Romanian Government will preside over the next period a small council of ministers within the European Union, on the specifics of each ministry. That is, in Transport and Development we will have ... no council of ministers in Europe because we do not have ministers," the secretary general of social-democrats said. Codrin Stefanescu reminded that the representatives of the other member states expect to discuss strategic cooperation and development plans at these meetings and, under the given conditions, there are no dialogue partners. The PSD secretary general opines that through his gesture, President Iohannis blocks not only the Government, but the whole country. He also said that the idea of suspending President Iohannis is discussed both in the party and in the coalition, but until its initiation, things need to be analyzed very carefully.AGERPRES(RO - author: Elena Stanciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)

