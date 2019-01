Northern Romania city gets exploration license for geothermal water



The National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANMR) has granted Oradea, a city in northwestern Romania, an exploration license for the city’s geothermal water. So far, only a private operator had the license. The license makes Oradea one of the first local administrations in the country to own such (...) Northern Romania city gets exploration license for geothermal water.The National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANMR) has granted Oradea, a city in northwestern Romania, an exploration license for the city’s geothermal water. So far, only a private operator had the license. The license makes Oradea one of the first local administrations in the country to own such (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]