Almost two-thirds of Romanians don’t trust their country’s democratic system



Almost two-thirds (64%) of Romanians don't trust the democratic system in Romania, the percentage being much higher than that of those who said they are not happy with the way democracy works in the EU – 34%, Politico Europe revealed in an article based on Eurobarometer data. The figures in (...)