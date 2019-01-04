Arrivals of foreign tourists in Romania, up 6.4pct in 11 months to almost 12 mln



The arrivals in tourist accommodation structures registered in the first 11 months of 2018 reached 11.993 million, up 6.4pct compared to the similar period in 2017, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics. Out of the total number of arrivals, those of Romanian tourists represented 78pct, while those of foreign tourists accounted for 22pct of the total number of arrivals. As for the foreign tourists' arrivals, the largest share belongs to European ones (74.6pct of the total number of foreign tourists), of whom 85.7pct were from the countries belonging to the European Union. The overnight stays in tourist accommodation structures in the first 11 months of 2018 totaled 26,808 million, up 5.9pct over the same period in 2017. Most foreign tourists came from Germany (311,900), Israel (255,000), Italy (224,700), France (161,700) and the USA (157,400). The arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, registered at border crossing points, stood in the reference period at 10,874 million, up 7.5pct over the same period of last year. Most foreign visitors come from countries in Europe (92.3pct). Out of total arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, 49pct come from EU countries. Of the EU countries, most arrivals were from Bulgaria (27.5pct), Hungary (25.8pct), Germany (8.5pct), Italy (8pct), Poland (5.6pct 4pct) and the United Kingdom (3.8pct).AGERPRES(RO - author: Carmen Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Maria Voican)

