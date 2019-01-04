Industrial production prices up by 4.9pct in November 2018



The industrial production prices (internal and external market) went up in November by 4.9pct as compared to the same month of 2017, and from month to month, November vs October 2018, they dropped by 0.8pct, according to the figures released on Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INS). At the IPPs' internal market's level a 0.38pct dip is noticed against October, a 5.81pct leap against the same month of 2017, respectively. For the external market, the IPPs grew in November 2018 by rd 3.32pct against November 2017 and decreased by 1.36pct as compared to the data of October 2018. On the large industrial groups, in November 2018 against November 2017, the INS official data reveal increases of prices as regards the energy industry (+11.72pct), the intermediary goods industry (+5.74pct), the durables industry (+2.33pct), the current use goods industry (+2.13pct) and the capital goods industry (+0.29pct). The extractive industry saw an increase of these prices by 14.24pct, the production and supply of electric and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning grew by 9.51pct, the water distribution, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities went up by 6.45pct, whilst the processing industry grew by 3.71pct.

