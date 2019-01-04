Banca Transilvania Expects Major Decline Of GDP Growth To 2.8% In 2019 From 4% In 2018



The annual dynamic of the gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to decelerate from 7% in 2017 to 4% in 2018 and to 2.8% in 2019, respectively, an evolution triggered by a rebalancing of the domestic economic policy and the completion of the external post-crisis cycle, according to the (...) Banca Transilvania Expects Major Decline Of GDP Growth To 2.8% In 2019 From 4% In 2018.