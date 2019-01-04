Romania’s central bank issues special coins to mark EU Council presidency



The National Bank of Romania will issue, beginning January 7, a set of three collector coins (made of gold, silver and copper-plated tombac), a silver and a brass collector coin dedicated to Romania’s taking over of the EU Council presidency. Romania took over the rotating presidency on January (...) Romania’s central bank issues special coins to mark EU Council presidency.The National Bank of Romania will issue, beginning January 7, a set of three collector coins (made of gold, silver and copper-plated tombac), a silver and a brass collector coin dedicated to Romania’s taking over of the EU Council presidency. Romania took over the rotating presidency on January (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]