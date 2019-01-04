Over 0.5 mln pupils and students left Romania in 10 years, study shows
Jan 4, 2019
The number of students, pupils and children in the 0-19 age group who emigrated from Romania between 2007 and 2017 is 484,753, according to a paper published in the Romanian Journal of Statistics, quoted by local Edupedu.ro. The number goes up to over 500,000 if those aged 21-22 (student age) (...)
