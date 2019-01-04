#Romania2019.eu/Moldovan PM Filip: Romanian Presidency of EU Council represents an opportunity to advance R.Moldova’s European agenda



Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Pavel Filip sent a letter on Friday to Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in which he congratulated Romania for taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, while also voicing confidence that this is an opportunity both to advance the European agenda of the Republic of Moldova and to strengthen the bilateral cooperation. According to a release of the Moldovan Government published on Friday, PM Pavel Filip expressed his hope that, during the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council, the Republic of Moldova advance its relations with the European Union and strengthen its position inside the Eastern Partnership. "We welcome the intention of the Romanian Presidency to launch strategic reflections regarding the future of the cooperation with countries of the Eastern Partnership. The Republic of Moldova is interested that in the future, the Easter Partnership combine, in a more harmonious manner, the technical and sectorial cooperation necessities with the long-term policies of the Eastern partners, especially of the three associated countries," the letter reads. The head of the Executive in Chisinau mentioned that currently there is a very good dialogue with Bucharest and the common agenda is a European one. Infrastructure and interconnection projects are to be furthered developed, so that the Republic of Moldova be closer to the big European family. Pavel Filip wished Romania's Government much success in exercising this mandate, "a stage of great responsibility, but also a special opportunity to stand out." Romania took over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on 1 January 2019. The Council of the European Union is the institution in which the governments of the member states promote their national standpoints. It's one of the seven European institutions, alongside the European Parliament and the European Commission, in charge of negotiating European legislation. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

