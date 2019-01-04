Iohannis: No draft budget, this is serious problem



President Klaus Iohannis on Friday criticised the lack of a draft budget, saying it is a serious problem and the Social Democrat Party (PSD, major at rule, ed. n.) must produce some explanations. "It is a serious matter. I put this question in December and I'm asking it again. Where is the draft budget? The PSD was at rule all this time. The PSD has had all conditions and should have brought, according to the laws in force, by 15 November with the draft budget. At this moment there is no draft budget. On the contrary, instead of getting busy with the budget, because everybody needs to budget for the current year, because it is late already, (the PSD, ed. n.) are dealing with switching heads of the (Tax Administration Agency, ed. n.) ANAF and from other positions, which makes me think dearly. Perhaps the budget is facing some issues. These things need to be explained urgently by the PSD and they should come with a draft budget," President Iohannis said in a statement at the Cotroceni Palace.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)