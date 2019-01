Renault Starts Production of New Engine at Dacia Plant in Romania



The Renault Group, which owns the Dacia plant in Mioveni, southern Romania, has started production of a new 1.0-liter gas engine codenamed IG-T100 at this facility. IG-T100 is a completely new engine and can be found on the 1.0-liter 100 HP Nissan Micra (...)