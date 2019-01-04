2019 edition of One World Romania documentary festival focuses on democracy



One World Romania International Documentary and Human Rights Festival will return with a new edition this year, being scheduled for March 15-24. As this year marks 30 years since the 1989 Romanian Revolution, which marked the end of communism in Romania, as well as 30 years since the Fall of (...) 2019 edition of One World Romania documentary festival focuses on democracy.One World Romania International Documentary and Human Rights Festival will return with a new edition this year, being scheduled for March 15-24. As this year marks 30 years since the 1989 Romanian Revolution, which marked the end of communism in Romania, as well as 30 years since the Fall of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]