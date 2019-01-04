PSD: President Iohannis is blocking governmental investments



The Social Democratic Party (PSD) condemns "the repeated" actions of President Klaus Iohannis through which "he is trying to block the activity of the Government, with the sole purpose of hindering the PSD to complete the electoral commitments which it took on in the governing programme," a PSD release sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs. "The second refuse of President Iohannis to issue the appointment decrees for the persons proposed at the Transport Ministry and the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry represents an irresponsible attempt to block governmental investments in the most important areas for improving the standard of living of Romania’s citizens: infrastructure, transport and local development," the PSD release mentions. According to the quoted source, the head of state "deliberately breached, on several occasions, Romania’s Constitution and the decisions of the Constitutional Court [CCR]." "On the one hand, Klaus Iohannis breached the CCR Decision no.875/2018, by refusing to immediately respond, in writing and motivated, to the first proposals submitted by the Prime Minister, namely the refusal to appoint Mrs Lia Olguta Vasilescu as Minister of Transport and Mr Ilan Laufer as Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration. On the other hand, Klaus Iohannis also breached the CCR Decision no. 98/2008, which prohibits Romania’s President to refuse the second proposal for the minister office in case of a government reshuffle. At the same time, by defying the Constitution and the rule of law, the President entered in a complicity of criminal nature with Romania’s Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, already proposed to be revoked for particularly serious disciplinary misconduct and for the serious violation of the law and the fundamental rights of humans," the PSD argues. In the Social-Democrats’ view, by refusing to issue the decree on Lazar’s removal from office, "the President commits an act of influence peddling over the one who leads the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice [PICCJ], where a criminal case is under investigation regarding the acquisition through forgery and use of forgery of some properties by the presidential family." "This unconstitutional protection that Klaus Iohannis and the chief of the PICCJ grant to each other cannot be seen outside the context in which the President’s wife has repeatedly refused to appear for hearings before the PICCJ in a criminal case - putting herself above the law and in contempt of the legal obligations that any other citizen of Romania has. The PSD will make use of any legal and constitutional means at its disposal to defend the constitutional order and the rule of law, while also ensuring the minimum political stability necessary during the period when Romania holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union," the PSD release showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PSD: President Iohannis is blocking governmental investments.The Social Democratic Party (PSD) condemns "the repeated" actions of President Klaus Iohannis through which "he is trying to block the activity of the Government, with the sole purpose of hindering the PSD to complete the electoral commitments which it took on in the governing programme," a PSD release sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs. "The second refuse of President Iohannis to issue the appointment decrees for the persons proposed at the Transport Ministry and the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry represents an irresponsible attempt to block governmental investments in the most important areas for improving the standard of living of Romania’s citizens: infrastructure, transport and local development," the PSD release mentions. According to the quoted source, the head of state "deliberately breached, on several occasions, Romania’s Constitution and the decisions of the Constitutional Court [CCR]." "On the one hand, Klaus Iohannis breached the CCR Decision no.875/2018, by refusing to immediately respond, in writing and motivated, to the first proposals submitted by the Prime Minister, namely the refusal to appoint Mrs Lia Olguta Vasilescu as Minister of Transport and Mr Ilan Laufer as Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration. On the other hand, Klaus Iohannis also breached the CCR Decision no. 98/2008, which prohibits Romania’s President to refuse the second proposal for the minister office in case of a government reshuffle. At the same time, by defying the Constitution and the rule of law, the President entered in a complicity of criminal nature with Romania’s Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, already proposed to be revoked for particularly serious disciplinary misconduct and for the serious violation of the law and the fundamental rights of humans," the PSD argues. In the Social-Democrats’ view, by refusing to issue the decree on Lazar’s removal from office, "the President commits an act of influence peddling over the one who leads the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice [PICCJ], where a criminal case is under investigation regarding the acquisition through forgery and use of forgery of some properties by the presidential family." "This unconstitutional protection that Klaus Iohannis and the chief of the PICCJ grant to each other cannot be seen outside the context in which the President’s wife has repeatedly refused to appear for hearings before the PICCJ in a criminal case - putting herself above the law and in contempt of the legal obligations that any other citizen of Romania has. The PSD will make use of any legal and constitutional means at its disposal to defend the constitutional order and the rule of law, while also ensuring the minimum political stability necessary during the period when Romania holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union," the PSD release showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Water Bottler Cumpana: Focus on Coffee Division in Past Two Years, Optimistic about 2019 Cumpana, one of the largest actors on the Romanian market of water bottling for watercoolers. expanded with three branches in Targu Mures, Suceava and Arad last year, and most of the current projects have to do with the Cumpana Coffee Division, says brand Luiza (...)



DefMin Les: President should cooperate with Gov't; decree on General Ciuca's mandate extension illegal Minister of Defence Gabriel Les thinks that the decree President Klaus Iohannis signed to extend the mandate of General Nicolae Ciuca as Chief of the Defence Staff is illegal. He told AGERPRES on Friday that, in the context in which Romania is now holding the rotating presidency of the Council (...)



PNL submits request to Ombudsman to notify CCR about ordinance on fiscal-budgetary measures The Liberals on Friday submitted a request to the Ombudsman to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about the Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO) no. 114/2018 regarding the implementation of certain fiscal-budgetary measures. "The Ombudsman is missing this time, too, he is on (...)



Romanian president rejects PM's minister proposals for second time Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Friday, January 4, that he would not sign the decrees appointing Lia-Olguta Vasilescu as development minister and Mircea Draghici as transport minister, thus refusing the prime minister’s proposals for the two ministries for the second time. The leaders (...)



2019 edition of One World Romania documentary festival focuses on democracy One World Romania International Documentary and Human Rights Festival will return with a new edition this year, being scheduled for March 15-24. As this year marks 30 years since the 1989 Romanian Revolution, which marked the end of communism in Romania, as well as 30 years since the Fall of (...)



Romania's central bank issues special coins to mark EU Council presidency The National Bank of Romania will issue, beginning January 7, a set of three collector coins (made of gold, silver and copper-plated tombac), a silver and a brass collector coin dedicated to Romania’s taking over of the EU Council presidency. Romania took over the rotating presidency on January (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Moldovan PM Filip: Romanian Presidency of EU Council represents an opportunity to advance R.Moldova's European agenda Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Pavel Filip sent a letter on Friday to Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in which he congratulated Romania for taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, while also voicing confidence that this is an opportunity both (...)

