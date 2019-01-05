 
Engineer whose building rail-rolling system saved 12 churches from Ceausescu’s demolition spree dies aged 89
Jan 5, 2019

Engineer Eugeniu Iordachescu, whose building relocation method rescued 12 churches that would have been otherwise slated for demolition by order of Nicolae Ceausescu in the 80s, died on January 4 at the age of 89, the basilica.ro website announced. "Eugeniu Iordachescu rescued the ’Schitul Maicilor’ Hermitage, the Olari Church, St. Elijah’s Church, the ’Mihai Voda’ Church and its bell tower, the Synodal Palace, the Antim Monastery, the ’Petru Iacob’ Church in Resita, St. John’s Church, St. George’s Church, St. Stephen’s ’Stork Nest’ Church, the monumental ensemble at the ’Domnita Balasa’ Church, the church of the Ramet Monastery," the cited source said. Eugeniu Iordachescu was born in Braila in 1929 and graduated from the Bucharest Institute of Civil Engineering. He held various positions in planning institutes, practiced as a teacher, and had three invention patents. In 2016, Iordachescu was awarded the "Patriarchal Cross for Laypersons", basilica.ro notes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: George Onea; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

