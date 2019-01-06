Patriarch Daniel: Baptism of the Lord, a renewal of our baptism



The Baptism of the Lord holiday is a renewal of our baptism, Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) Patriarch Daniel said on Sunday. "The Baptism of the Lord is, as Saint Symeon of Thessalonica tells us, a renewal, a renovation of the Baptism of the Lord, but also a renewal of our baptism. Most of us have been baptised when we were children. Now we remember the Baptism of the Lord and the fact that we were baptised in the name of the Holy Trinity, we received the love and the grace of the Holy Trinity, we turned our back to satan and we were united with Christ. The Christian Baptism based on the belief in Jesus Christ is the foundation of Christian life. Without baptism, we cannot receive the other holy mysteries of the church," Patriarch Daniel said at the Epiphany service officiated at the Patriarchal Cathedral. He showed that at the moment of baptism Christians begin a new relationship with God. "The Baptism of the Saviour in the Jordan River is the opening of the path to the Christian baptism in water and in Holy Spirit. This work, manifestation of the Holy Trinity shows us that in the Lord’s Baptism there isn’t just a manifestation or an Epiphany of Him in front of the crowds, but also a manifestation of the Holy Trinity. (...) This manifestation of the Holy Trinity shows us that the foundation of our baptism is the love of the Holy Trinity. (...) Baptism is a submersion of ours when we get baptised in the grace and in the love of the Holy Trinity. When we are baptised we begin a new relationship with God, namely an eternal relationship because eternal life isn’t the life after death, but a life lived in a love communion with the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit," Patriarch Daniel said. He explained the significance of baptism. "Baptism isn’t a mere water sprinkling, it is receiving the love and grace of the Holy Trinity. When we feel the baptism water, we meet the love of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. When our houses are sprinkled, they aren’t sprinkled with mere water, but with water full of the grace of the Holy Trinity, so that our entire life may be sanctified, cleansed, illuminated and full of the blessing of the Holy Trinity," the BOR Patriarch said. The ceremony, also called the Great Hallowing of the water, takes place in front of the patriarchal residence. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) Patriarch Daniel: Baptism of the Lord, a renewal of our baptism.The Baptism of the Lord holiday is a renewal of our baptism, Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) Patriarch Daniel said on Sunday. "The Baptism of the Lord is, as Saint Symeon of Thessalonica tells us, a renewal, a renovation of the Baptism of the Lord, but also a renewal of our baptism. Most of us have been baptised when we were children. Now we remember the Baptism of the Lord and the fact that we were baptised in the name of the Holy Trinity, we received the love and the grace of the Holy Trinity, we turned our back to satan and we were united with Christ. The Christian Baptism based on the belief in Jesus Christ is the foundation of Christian life. Without baptism, we cannot receive the other holy mysteries of the church," Patriarch Daniel said at the Epiphany service officiated at the Patriarchal Cathedral. He showed that at the moment of baptism Christians begin a new relationship with God. "The Baptism of the Saviour in the Jordan River is the opening of the path to the Christian baptism in water and in Holy Spirit. This work, manifestation of the Holy Trinity shows us that in the Lord’s Baptism there isn’t just a manifestation or an Epiphany of Him in front of the crowds, but also a manifestation of the Holy Trinity. (...) This manifestation of the Holy Trinity shows us that the foundation of our baptism is the love of the Holy Trinity. (...) Baptism is a submersion of ours when we get baptised in the grace and in the love of the Holy Trinity. When we are baptised we begin a new relationship with God, namely an eternal relationship because eternal life isn’t the life after death, but a life lived in a love communion with the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit," Patriarch Daniel said. He explained the significance of baptism. "Baptism isn’t a mere water sprinkling, it is receiving the love and grace of the Holy Trinity. When we feel the baptism water, we meet the love of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. When our houses are sprinkled, they aren’t sprinkled with mere water, but with water full of the grace of the Holy Trinity, so that our entire life may be sanctified, cleansed, illuminated and full of the blessing of the Holy Trinity," the BOR Patriarch said. The ceremony, also called the Great Hallowing of the water, takes place in front of the patriarchal residence. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Telekom Romania Group Ends 2017 With RON1.4B Net Loss, RON6.3B Total Debts Telekom Romania group, which includes the former companies Cosmote and Romtelecom, ended 2017 with net loss of RON1.395 billion, up 34% year-on-year, the largest ever recorded in the local communications industry, according to the balance sheets recently submitted by the operators to the (...)



Press Review - January 7, 2019



ForMin Melescanu on Austria cutting child allowances: We assess the possibility to address European Court of Justice Romania's Government is assessing the possibility of addressing the European Court of Justice in the case of Austria enforcing the legislation on the adjustment of the level of allowances for non-resident children of workers in this member state, depending on the average living cost in (...)



#Romania2019.eu / Melescanu: President goes to European Council; Parliament mandate needed for new proposals Romania's President is the one to go to the European Council meetings, while for new proposals a mandate is needed from the Legislature, Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu told Digi 24 private television broadcaster on Sunday evening. Asked who represents Romania in the Council (...)



Banca Transilvania projects 2.8% GDP growth in Romania this year Romania’s economic growth will decelerate from 7% in 2017 to 4% in 2018 and 2.8% in 2019, under the baseline scenario of Romania’s largest lender Banca Transilvania (BT). The country’s economy will gain momentum to reach 3.3% growth in 2020 and 3.7% in 2021. The expectations for slower economic (...)



Who is the new head of Romania's tax agency? Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila, at the request of finance minister Eugen Teodorovici, replaced the head of tax collection agency (ANAF) Ionut Misa with Mihaela Triculescu (42) – a graduate in Accounting from southern city of Craiova. With little to none experience in public (...)



Romania's Govt. announces in advance budget deficit for 2018 Romania’s general government budget posted 2.92%-of-GDP deficit in 2018, Darius Valcov, prime minister Viorica Dancila’s advisor, announced in a Facebook post. The official data is typically released after the 24th of the month after the closing of the financial exercise, in this case – January (...)

