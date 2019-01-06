CNMR to file protest letter with Austria’s Embassy against non-resident children’s allowance adjustment



The National Coalition for Romania’s Modernisation (CNMR) announced it will file a protest letter with Austria’s Embassy against the decision to adjust the allowances for non-resident children. "I am saying this clearly: We are not second hand citizens and we shall not accept such a treatment exactly in the period when we are holding the Presidency of the European Union. Austria’s decision can seriously affect the relation with the Romanian economic, union, social and academic environment. I will demand Austria’s Embassy in Bucharest explanations on behalf of my colleagues and Romanians we represent and we expect urgent explanations from the Austrian state," CNMR chairman Alexandru Cumpasanu said, according to a CNMR release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday. According to the source, on 24 October 2018 Austria’s Parliament adopted "a controversial and unfair law," providing the reduction in allowances for the children of citizens from the other EU member states who work on the territory of the Austrian state. "For many countries, including Romania, the adoption of this law entails a discriminatory reduction of the amounts paid for children, by adjusting them to the living standard in the community countries where they come from. Practically, this law that came into force on 1 January 2019 affected many children of the EU member states citizens working on the Austrian state territory, as well as an approximate number of 14,000 Romanian children who, although they live with their families in Austria, will get the allowance depending on the average living cost in the residence country, namely Romania. This law contravenes the principles at the ground of the European Union legislation because it managed to create a discrimination situation for citizens of other member states, Romanians included, who work, live and pay taxes in Austria," the release points out. The source also mentions that the Romanian state was the first to have drawn attention on the problems generated by the Austrian legislative measures referring to the introduction of the new mechanism on calculating the child allowances, which doesn’t reflect the principle of equality and non-discrimination. "Taking into account the pro-European attitude of CNMR as well as that of Romania’s citizens, we find as unjustified and abusive this measure which can create a precedent for many other EU member states. That is why CNMR will file a protest letter on behalf of the member organisations with Austria’s Embassy in Bucharest and will demand explanations and the remedy of the situation. So much the more as starting 1 January Romania is holding the rotating Presidency of the European Union, we find this measure as an affront to the Romanian diaspora and we ask from the President, Parliament and the Government concrete measures for protecting the interests of Romanian children non-resident in Austria," CNMR points out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) CNMR to file protest letter with Austria’s Embassy against non-resident children’s allowance adjustment.The National Coalition for Romania’s Modernisation (CNMR) announced it will file a protest letter with Austria’s Embassy against the decision to adjust the allowances for non-resident children. "I am saying this clearly: We are not second hand citizens and we shall not accept such a treatment exactly in the period when we are holding the Presidency of the European Union. Austria’s decision can seriously affect the relation with the Romanian economic, union, social and academic environment. I will demand Austria’s Embassy in Bucharest explanations on behalf of my colleagues and Romanians we represent and we expect urgent explanations from the Austrian state," CNMR chairman Alexandru Cumpasanu said, according to a CNMR release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday. According to the source, on 24 October 2018 Austria’s Parliament adopted "a controversial and unfair law," providing the reduction in allowances for the children of citizens from the other EU member states who work on the territory of the Austrian state. "For many countries, including Romania, the adoption of this law entails a discriminatory reduction of the amounts paid for children, by adjusting them to the living standard in the community countries where they come from. Practically, this law that came into force on 1 January 2019 affected many children of the EU member states citizens working on the Austrian state territory, as well as an approximate number of 14,000 Romanian children who, although they live with their families in Austria, will get the allowance depending on the average living cost in the residence country, namely Romania. This law contravenes the principles at the ground of the European Union legislation because it managed to create a discrimination situation for citizens of other member states, Romanians included, who work, live and pay taxes in Austria," the release points out. The source also mentions that the Romanian state was the first to have drawn attention on the problems generated by the Austrian legislative measures referring to the introduction of the new mechanism on calculating the child allowances, which doesn’t reflect the principle of equality and non-discrimination. "Taking into account the pro-European attitude of CNMR as well as that of Romania’s citizens, we find as unjustified and abusive this measure which can create a precedent for many other EU member states. That is why CNMR will file a protest letter on behalf of the member organisations with Austria’s Embassy in Bucharest and will demand explanations and the remedy of the situation. So much the more as starting 1 January Romania is holding the rotating Presidency of the European Union, we find this measure as an affront to the Romanian diaspora and we ask from the President, Parliament and the Government concrete measures for protecting the interests of Romanian children non-resident in Austria," CNMR points out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Telekom Romania Group Ends 2017 With RON1.4B Net Loss, RON6.3B Total Debts Telekom Romania group, which includes the former companies Cosmote and Romtelecom, ended 2017 with net loss of RON1.395 billion, up 34% year-on-year, the largest ever recorded in the local communications industry, according to the balance sheets recently submitted by the operators to the (...)



Press Review - January 7, 2019



ForMin Melescanu on Austria cutting child allowances: We assess the possibility to address European Court of Justice Romania's Government is assessing the possibility of addressing the European Court of Justice in the case of Austria enforcing the legislation on the adjustment of the level of allowances for non-resident children of workers in this member state, depending on the average living cost in (...)



#Romania2019.eu / Melescanu: President goes to European Council; Parliament mandate needed for new proposals Romania's President is the one to go to the European Council meetings, while for new proposals a mandate is needed from the Legislature, Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu told Digi 24 private television broadcaster on Sunday evening. Asked who represents Romania in the Council (...)



Banca Transilvania projects 2.8% GDP growth in Romania this year Romania’s economic growth will decelerate from 7% in 2017 to 4% in 2018 and 2.8% in 2019, under the baseline scenario of Romania’s largest lender Banca Transilvania (BT). The country’s economy will gain momentum to reach 3.3% growth in 2020 and 3.7% in 2021. The expectations for slower economic (...)



Who is the new head of Romania's tax agency? Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila, at the request of finance minister Eugen Teodorovici, replaced the head of tax collection agency (ANAF) Ionut Misa with Mihaela Triculescu (42) – a graduate in Accounting from southern city of Craiova. With little to none experience in public (...)



Romania's Govt. announces in advance budget deficit for 2018 Romania’s general government budget posted 2.92%-of-GDP deficit in 2018, Darius Valcov, prime minister Viorica Dancila’s advisor, announced in a Facebook post. The official data is typically released after the 24th of the month after the closing of the financial exercise, in this case – January (...)

