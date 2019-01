Lidl Set to Continue Expansion, Open Over 15 Stores in 2019



German-held discount store chain Lidl has grown to 238 stores in Romania and continues expansion at its usual pace, 10 to 15 new stores a year. The chain officially entered Romania in 2011 when it took over the 107 Plus Discount store chains.