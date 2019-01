Forex reserves at Romania’s central bank drop by EUR 0.43 bln in 2018



The National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 33.06 billion on December 31, 2018, 1.6% more than one month earlier (EUR 32.53 billion) but 1.3% less than at the end of 2017 (EUR 33.49 billion), BNR informed. The reserves to short-term debt ratio has dropped even more (...)