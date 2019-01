Banca Transilvania projects 2.8% GDP growth in Romania this year



Romania's economic growth will decelerate from 7% in 2017 to 4% in 2018 and 2.8% in 2019, under the baseline scenario of Romania's largest lender Banca Transilvania (BT). The country's economy will gain momentum to reach 3.3% growth in 2020 and 3.7% in 2021. The expectations for slower economic (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]