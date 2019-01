Who is the new head of Romania’s tax agency?



Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila, at the request of finance minister Eugen Teodorovici, replaced the head of tax collection agency (ANAF) Ionut Misa with Mihaela Triculescu (42) – a graduate in Accounting from southern city of Craiova. With little to none experience in public (...) Who is the new head of Romania’s tax agency?.Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila, at the request of finance minister Eugen Teodorovici, replaced the head of tax collection agency (ANAF) Ionut Misa with Mihaela Triculescu (42) – a graduate in Accounting from southern city of Craiova. With little to none experience in public (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]