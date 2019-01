Romania’s Govt. announces in advance budget deficit for 2018



Romania's general government budget posted 2.92%-of-GDP deficit in 2018, Darius Valcov, prime minister Viorica Dancila's advisor, announced in a Facebook post. The official data is typically released after the 24th of the month after the closing of the financial exercise, in this case – January (...)