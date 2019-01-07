ForMin Melescanu on Austria cutting child allowances: We assess the possibility to address European Court of Justice



Romania's Government is assessing the possibility of addressing the European Court of Justice in the case of Austria enforcing the legislation on the adjustment of the level of allowances for non-resident children of workers in this member state, depending on the average living cost in the child's residence country, Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu told Digi 24 private television broadcaster on Sunday evening. He labeled this measure as discriminating. "It is a clear case of discrimination. Why? Because the Romanians working in Austria pay fees and taxes same as any worker or employee in Austria, regardless of nationality. Therefore they contribute to the state budget. From this point of view, we are assessing at present the possibility, if there aren't alternatives to reduce this discrimination, to address the European Court of Justice on this topic and we probably won't be the only ones," Melescanu pointed out. The Minister stated that, from the estimates, the allowances of the children affected by this piece of legislation would be cut down to half. "From the calculations we've made, most likely for the children who are in Romania, but whose parents work in Austria, there will be a 50 percent cut in these subsidies. From our point of view it is clearly a discrimination, because we are all European citizens and, according to the Treaty on the functioning of the European Union, no kind of discriminations are allowed, including in the social area, and secondly, because we are the ones losing the most, as the calculation is made depending on the living standard in each country," the minister highlighted. The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) and Romania's Government stated on Saturday that they took note "with concern" of the coming into force starting 1 January 2019 of the legislation regarding the adjustment of the allowances for non-resident children of workers in this member state depending on the average living cost in the residence country of the child, and say that such a decision contravenes the principles laying at the foundation of the European project and the legislation of the European Union. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

Only 40% Of Romania's Power Generation Capacity Operational Now Romania has the most expensive energy in the region today, judging by spot prices, after having resorted to imports to meet consumption needs on Monday, despite the peak wind farm production.



Romania, among the top 8 car manufacturers in Europe, across Hungary and close to Poland By Edwig Ban The Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) announced on Monday that the Dacia-Renault plant in Mioveni registered a production of 335,262 vehicles. Compared to the previous year, the increase is 6.8%, one of the highest in recent years and one of the strongest (...)



President Iohannis notifies CCR about law amending pieces of legislation in public order and safety President Klaus Iohannis Monday sent to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a notification of unconstitutionality on the Law for the amendment and addition of certain pieces of legislation in public order and safety. The president specifies in the unconstitutionality notification, that (...)



DXC Technology Acquires Luxoft in $2B Deal US-based IT solutions developer DXC Technology announced a definitive agreement to acquire Luxoft, a global-scale digital innovator with differentiated offerings and a strong presence in Romania, for $2 billion.



President Iohannis signs decrees appointing acting Regional Development, Transport ministers President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decrees appointing Eugen Teodorovici acting Minister for Regional Development, and Rovana Plumb acting Minister of Transport, the Presidential Administration informs. Thus, the head of state signed the decree appointing incumbent Minister of Public (...)



#Romania2019.eu/EU Affairs Minister Ciamba to attend GAC meeting on Tuesday, Romanian Presidency's priorities high on agenda Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba will attend on Tuesday the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), with Romania's list of priorities while holding the helm of the EU Council topping the event's agenda. "Tomorrow I'll attend the General (...)



Sensiblu Owner Seeks to Buy 50 Belladonna Pharmacies Czech Penta Investments, which bought in 2018 A&D Pharma, including the Sensiblu pharmacy chain, is close to a deal to buy 40-50 Belladonna pharmacies from owners Florin and Alina Gheorghita, market sources said.

