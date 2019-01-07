#Romania2019.eu / Melescanu: President goes to European Council; Parliament mandate needed for new proposals
Jan 7, 2019
#Romania2019.eu / Melescanu: President goes to European Council; Parliament mandate needed for new proposals.
Romania’s President is the one to go to the European Council meetings, while for new proposals a mandate is needed from the Legislature, Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu told Digi 24 private television broadcaster on Sunday evening.
Asked who represents Romania in the Council meetings, Melescanu said: "The technical answer is given by two decisions of the Constitutional Court, since the mandate of President Traian Basescu, when it was decided, (...), two decisions of the Constitutional Court according to which Romania’s President goes to the European Council meetings. In case there are economic or financial matters, the Prime Minister can go. In both cases, however, there must be a mandate from Parliament when proposals or new stands in Romania’s foreign policy exist."
The Romanian chief diplomat said that "the institution truly committing Romania in terms of foreign policy is Romania’s Parliament, where by presenting the governance programme the proposals and action directions of Romania in relation with the European Union are adopted."
Asked about the internal tensions during Romania’s presidency of the Council of the EU, Melescanu said that there is a proposal according to which such disputes mustn’t become a topic connected to the role Romania will play at the Council of the EU.
"In the latest negotiations, political consultations that took place last year, [Senate] President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu made a proposal on accepting a moratorium during the presidency, when internal disputes that come up shouldn’t become topics of Romania’s presence as president of the Council of the European Union," Melescanu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)
[Read the article in Agerpres]