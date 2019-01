Telekom Romania Group Ends 2017 With RON1.4B Net Loss, RON6.3B Total Debts



Telekom Romania group, which includes the former companies Cosmote and Romtelecom, ended 2017 with net loss of RON1.395 billion, up 34% year-on-year, the largest ever recorded in the local communications industry, according to the balance sheets recently submitted by the operators to the (...)