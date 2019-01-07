|
Press Review - January 7, 2019
Jan 7, 2019
Only 40% Of Romania's Power Generation Capacity Operational Now
Romania has the most expensive energy in the region today, judging by spot prices, after having resorted to imports to meet consumption needs on Monday, despite the peak wind farm production.
Romania, among the top 8 car manufacturers in Europe, across Hungary and close to Poland
By Edwig Ban The Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) announced on Monday that the Dacia-Renault plant in Mioveni registered a production of 335,262 vehicles. Compared to the previous year, the increase is 6.8%, one of the highest in recent years and one of the strongest (...)
President Iohannis notifies CCR about law amending pieces of legislation in public order and safety
President Klaus Iohannis Monday sent to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a notification of unconstitutionality on the Law for the amendment and addition of certain pieces of legislation in public order and safety.
The president specifies in the unconstitutionality notification, that (...)
DXC Technology Acquires Luxoft in $2B Deal
US-based IT solutions developer DXC Technology announced a definitive agreement to acquire Luxoft, a global-scale digital innovator with differentiated offerings and a strong presence in Romania, for $2 billion.
President Iohannis signs decrees appointing acting Regional Development, Transport ministers
President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decrees appointing Eugen Teodorovici acting Minister for Regional Development, and Rovana Plumb acting Minister of Transport, the Presidential Administration informs.
Thus, the head of state signed the decree appointing incumbent Minister of Public (...)
#Romania2019.eu/EU Affairs Minister Ciamba to attend GAC meeting on Tuesday, Romanian Presidency's priorities high on agenda
Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba will attend on Tuesday the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), with Romania's list of priorities while holding the helm of the EU Council topping the event's agenda.
"Tomorrow I'll attend the General (...)
Sensiblu Owner Seeks to Buy 50 Belladonna Pharmacies
Czech Penta Investments, which bought in 2018 A&D Pharma, including the Sensiblu pharmacy chain, is close to a deal to buy 40-50 Belladonna pharmacies from owners Florin and Alina Gheorghita, market sources said.
