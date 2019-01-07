Romania’s anticorruption directorate launches probes into new internal scandal



The central office of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) has requested the local DNA office in Oradea to explain the circumstances related to a leaked recording, apparently showing prosecutors of the specific regional office preparing to intimidate judges. The DNA central office also (...)