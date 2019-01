Eurowings launches flights on Timisoara-Stuttgart route



Lufthansa’s low-cost air carrier Eurowings will operate three weekly flights on the route Timisoara-Stuttgart starting June 2019, according to Timisoara airport officials. This is the second air carrier to operate the route, after Romania’s flag carrier Tarom launched last year flights from (...) Eurowings launches flights on Timisoara-Stuttgart route.Lufthansa’s low-cost air carrier Eurowings will operate three weekly flights on the route Timisoara-Stuttgart starting June 2019, according to Timisoara airport officials. This is the second air carrier to operate the route, after Romania’s flag carrier Tarom launched last year flights from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]