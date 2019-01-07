Great 2019 season start for young Canadian-Romanian tennis player Bianca Andreescu
Jan 7, 2019
Young Canadian-Romanian tennis player Bianca Andreescu lost the final at Auckland on Sunday, January 6, being defeated by German Julia Goerges 6-2, 5-7, 1-6 after an hour an 45 minutes. However, the 18-year-old Andreescu had a great start this season, reaching the Auckland singles final after (...)
