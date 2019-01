Media: Penta Investment to buy another pharmacy chain in Romania



Czech-Slovak group Penta Investments reached an agreement at the end of last year to purchase the Belladonna pharmacy chain in Romania, Economica.net reported. The Competition Council is currently analyzing the transaction. The Belladonna chain includes 93 units. In 2017, some 26 pharmacies in (...)