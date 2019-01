Renault launches production of new engine in Romania



French automotive producer Renault started the production of a new engine, petrol-based IG-T100 with a capacity of 1 litre, at its Romanian subsidiary Dacia. It is an engine with three in-line cylinders that deliver 74kW power at 5,000 rpm. The engine is currently used for the Nissan Micra (...) Renault launches production of new engine in Romania.French automotive producer Renault started the production of a new engine, petrol-based IG-T100 with a capacity of 1 litre, at its Romanian subsidiary Dacia. It is an engine with three in-line cylinders that deliver 74kW power at 5,000 rpm. The engine is currently used for the Nissan Micra (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]