Romania’s Dacia carmaker reaches 6.5% market share in France



Romanian carmaker Dacia's sales in France soared by 19.1% in 2018, despite the modest advance of 3% posted by the whole market. The brand thus improved its market share by nearly 1 percentage point, to nearly 6.5%, local Profit.ro reported. The Romanian producer sold 140,326 units on the French market.