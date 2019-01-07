Over 2 mln Romanians celebrate their name day on St. John’s Day – the last of winter holidays



Christians in Romania celebrate John the Baptist today, January 7, this being one of the most important religious holidays in January. Also, St. John's Day marks the end of the winter holidays in Romania. More than 2 million Romanians celebrate their name day today, according to data from the (...)