Romania’s ruling party leader goes to EU Court of Justice over anti-fraud body report



Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), has taken legal action against the European Commission over a report of the European Anti-Fraud Office OLAF that found him involved in EU funds fraud, Ziare.com reported. The case Dragnea v Commission T 738/18 was registered with the (...) Romania’s ruling party leader goes to EU Court of Justice over anti-fraud body report.Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), has taken legal action against the European Commission over a report of the European Anti-Fraud Office OLAF that found him involved in EU funds fraud, Ziare.com reported. The case Dragnea v Commission T 738/18 was registered with the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]